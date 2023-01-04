Forest Service determining interest for outfitter, guide services in Bridgeport district

The USDA Forest Service is soliciting interest from businesses and individuals wishing to offer outfitting and guiding services on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger in Bridgeport, California.

Services/activities that providers will be considered include guided mountain biking, bike-packing, and heli-skiing.

These commercial opportunities would be authorized within the boundaries of the Bridgeport District Ranger. The Forest Service will consider proposals for year-round and seasonal services. Outfitters and guides must have a special use permit issued by the Forest Service to operate on National Forests System lands.

The purpose of this public notice is to determine whether sufficient competitive interest exists that would warrant the issuance of a prospectus. If a prospectus were issued, the Forest Service would review proposals through a competitive bid process and issue a limited number of priority use outfitting and guiding permits under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

Special use permits issued in response to this solicitation will be subject to environmental review and public scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.

Email District Ranger Megan Mullowney at megan.mullowney@usda.gov by Jan. 17, with full contact information (name, mailing address, email address, and phone number) and indicating interest in this opportunity. For more information on the Bridgeport Ranger District, visit the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/HTNF .