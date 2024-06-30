Forest Service encourages responsible recreation on Fourth of July

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is gearing up for our most popular holiday weekend, the Fourth of July! Tahoe is a cherished place, welcoming to all responsible recreationists of diverse backgrounds, and it is essential that Tahoe visitors and residents alike take care of this spectacular place to protect Tahoe’s environment and improve the Tahoe experience for all.

The LTBMU is aligned with and taking action to implement the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan in collaboration with over 20 regional organizations. The award-winning plan, developed with the participation of over 3,000 residents, visitors, and businesses, establishes a shared vision for the region’s outdoor recreation and tourism, and encourages everyone to help take care of Tahoe’s cherished communities and environment. Visit the Destination Stewardship website to learn more and read the plan.

“The ability for our diverse population to enjoy public lands is one of the nation’s greatest legacies, and something we all take pride in as we celebrate Independence Day while caring for Tahoe,” said Public Services Staff Officer, Daniel Cressy.

The LTBMU is sharing the followinghelpful information and links to encourage positive behavior that helps protect and preserve this special place.

Alcohol Prohibition

To promote public safety, the annual alcohol prohibition will be in effect at Nevada Beach and Zephyr Cove Resort (including the area known as Zephyr Shoals) on July 4, 2024, and at Chamber’s Landing Beachfrom July 3-7. The Alcohol Prohibition Forest Order and maps will be posted on the forest orders webpage as soon as they are available. To ensure compliance, these areas will be patrolled by law enforcement personnel from the Forest Service, state and local law enforcement, and private security staff.

Campfires, Charcoal, Fireworks and Fire Restrictions

Wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility! Everyone should do their part to prevent human-caused wildfires by informing themselves about fire restrictions or fire-related activities. If you see something, say something by reporting illegal fire activity to 911 immediately. Learn how to Get Prepared, Get Informed and Get Involved at Tahoe Living with Fire .

National forest lands in the basin are under year-round fire restrictions. These fire restrictions permit wood and charcoal fires in open, designated campgrounds with permanently installed metal campfire rings and/or barbeque grills. Unless restricted, portable stoves with on/off valves are allowed in other areas with a valid permit .

All personal use fireworks are illegal in the Tahoe Basin because they pose a significant wildfire danger to local communities and forests. Be kind to our forests by leaving personal use fireworks at home and attending one of the professional displays over Lake Tahoe instead.

Camping, Beaches, Picnic Areas, and Parking

Campsites should be reserved before traveling to Lake Tahoe. View a list of campgrounds in the basin and keep in mind, camping at Lake Tahoe is only permitted in these designated areas. Dispersed or “car camping” is not permitted.

Visitors should arrive early to parking areas at beaches, picnic areas and trailheads as they fill up quickly. Due to back-to-back wet winters, Lake Tahoe is approaching its maximum limit. Beachgoers can expect Lake Tahoe beaches to be smaller and narrower than some years due to high-water levels. Beaches with vegetation or rocky shoreline may be inaccessible. Have a “Plan B” in mind in case parking areas are full and use this opportunity to explore locations.

Consider public transportation such as Lake Link (South Shore) and TART Connect (North Shore) as holiday traffic causes extremely crowded roads and parking areas. Walk, carpool, or bicycle to avoid limited parking in crowded recreation areas and traffic delays after the firework displays.

At most developed recreation sites, parking is only permitted in designated parking spaces inside parking lots, not along the roadway. Vehicles should avoid blocking gates, road access or narrow lanes which could delay emergency response vehicles. Where parking on the side of the road is allowed, avoid parking on vegetation because it causes damage to the environment and can spark a wildfire.

To cover increased security and facility maintenance costs of the holiday, day-use parking fees on July 4 will be $40 at Baldwin, Nevada, and Pope beaches, and $20 at Meeks Bay Resort and Campground. The increased fee at Zephyr Cove Resort will be $40 (each day) July 1-4.

Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute

If trash and debris are left behind on beaches after festivities, they can be harmful and even fatal to area wildlife. It’s also a human health hazard and degrades the clarity of Lake Tahoe. This year, bring a few trash bags along in case trash cans and dumpsters are full or unavailable and never leave trash outside of or on top of receptacles. Let’s work together to ensure Lake Tahoe beaches remain pristine and litter-free!

The League to Save Lake Tahoe will hold their 11th Annual Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue Beach Clean-Up on Thursday, July 5, from 8-11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit their website for more information.

Bears

Tahoe is bear country. Never approach bears or cubs and remember it’s illegal to feed any wild animal. Feeding wildlife encourages them to enter human occupied areas to seek out human food and garbage which disturbs their natural feeding habits. Always remove food, garbage and scented items from vehicles and be sure to keep vehicle doors locked and vehicle windows closed. When camping, keep all food and toiletries locked within provided bear boxes. Bear canisters are required for overnight visits to Desolation Wilderness and are highly recommended in all backcountry areas. Learn more about keeping Tahoe bears wild at Tahoe Bears.Org and BearWise.org .

Cold Water

Tahoe’s snowpack is melting, and rivers, creeks and streams are flowing high, swift, and cold! Exposure to snowmelt water can be life-threatening. Never swim alone, always wear approved life jackets, keep a close eye on children and pets, and avoid strong currents. Wearing a life jacket even if you’re a strong swimmer significantly increases your chance of survival.

Backcountry Safety

Backcountry enthusiasts should always tell someone where they are going, when they expect to return and then stick to the plan. Always check the weather before heading into the backcountry. Sturdy footwear, proper clothing and gear are essential, and an old-fashioned paper map and compass can come in handy on snow- or ice-covered trails. Always travel with a buddy, never alone and keep in mind mobile devices may not work in remote areas. Develop an emergency plan in case you cannot call for help.

Weather

Weather in the mountains can change rapidly. Summers are usually warm in the afternoon and cool at night. Afternoon thunderstorms are typical in the summer, and snow is possible during any month of the year. Be prepared for changeable weather and bring clothing that will keep you warm and dry.

The LTBMU wishes everyone a safe and responsible Independence Day.