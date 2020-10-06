Forest Service extends emergency camping restrictions in Tahoe Basin

The Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has extended emergency camping restrictions due to dangerous wildfire conditions, officials recently announced.

Camping and overnighting is prohibited in all wilderness and backcountry areas including Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country, Blackwood Canyon, Luther Pass and Watson Lake campgrounds and along the Tahoe Rim Trail.

People with permits and any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force are exempt from the order.

Violating the rules can be punishable up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for an organization or jail time up to six months or both.

Hosted campgrounds reopened last Friday, Oct. 2, but no campfires or charcoal burning are permitted.