Forest Service extends fire restrictions, camping ban still in effect at Lake Tahoe
The unprecedented forest closures will continue in the Lake Tahoe Basin for at least another week, officials announced Wednesday.
Emergency fire restrictions have been extended through Oct. 1 in all California National Forests and camping overnight is still not allowed anywhere in the Lake Tahoe Basin, said officials from the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
Smoking and all recreational fires, including campfires, bonfires, warming fires, wood fires, charcoal fires, or any other kind of outdoor fires involving solid fuels are prohibited. All sources of outdoor open flames including outdoor gas appliances, such as pressurized gas fire pits, grills and portable stoves are also not permitted.
National Forest trails, trailheads, beaches and interpretive areas in the basin are open for day-use, but camping is temporarily prohibited and campgrounds remain closed.
The Tahoe National Forest north of the basin is reopening some campgrounds for the upcoming weekend but advise that camping outside of those areas is not allowed through Oct. 18 with two exceptions — dispersed camping is allowed in the Granite Chief Wilderness and within 500 feet of the Pacific Crest Trail.
Activities such as hunting, hiking, boating and other types of general recreation are now allowed.
The following campgrounds are opening on Friday
Highway 89, South: Silver and Granite Flat
Foresthill Divide Road: Giant Gap and Shirttail
Gold Lake Road: Packsaddle, Salmon Creek and Sardine
Marysville Road: Dark Day and Schoolhouse
Mosquito Ridge Road: French Meadows (Water systems limited, campers are asked to conserve water)
Interstate 80: Indian springs and North Fork
Highway 49: fiddle Creek, Indian Valley, Wild Plum, Union Flat, Rocky Rest, Cal Ida and Carlton Flat
Highway 20: White Cloud and Skillman
Bowman Lake Road: Carr-Feeley and Lindsey
Highway 89, North: Cold Creek, East Meadow, Prosser Family, Upper Little Truckee, Cottonwood, Lower Little Truckee, Pass Creek and Pass Creek overflow.
For more information on California forests, visit the Pacific Southwest Region website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r5.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User