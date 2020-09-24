Forest Service extends fire restrictions, camping ban still in effect at Lake Tahoe

The unprecedented forest closures will continue in the Lake Tahoe Basin for at least another week, officials announced Wednesday.

Emergency fire restrictions have been extended through Oct. 1 in all California National Forests and camping overnight is still not allowed anywhere in the Lake Tahoe Basin, said officials from the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Smoking and all recreational fires, including campfires, bonfires, warming fires, wood fires, charcoal fires, or any other kind of outdoor fires involving solid fuels are prohibited. All sources of outdoor open flames including outdoor gas appliances, such as pressurized gas fire pits, grills and portable stoves are also not permitted.

National Forest trails, trailheads, beaches and interpretive areas in the basin are open for day-use, but camping is temporarily prohibited and campgrounds remain closed.

The Tahoe National Forest north of the basin is reopening some campgrounds for the upcoming weekend but advise that camping outside of those areas is not allowed through Oct. 18 with two exceptions — dispersed camping is allowed in the Granite Chief Wilderness and within 500 feet of the Pacific Crest Trail.

Activities such as hunting, hiking, boating and other types of general recreation are now allowed.

The following campgrounds are opening on Friday

Highway 89, South: Silver and Granite Flat

Foresthill Divide Road: Giant Gap and Shirttail

Gold Lake Road: Packsaddle, Salmon Creek and Sardine

Marysville Road: Dark Day and Schoolhouse

Mosquito Ridge Road: French Meadows (Water systems limited, campers are asked to conserve water)

Interstate 80: Indian springs and North Fork

Highway 49: fiddle Creek, Indian Valley, Wild Plum, Union Flat, Rocky Rest, Cal Ida and Carlton Flat

Highway 20: White Cloud and Skillman

Bowman Lake Road: Carr-Feeley and Lindsey

Highway 89, North: Cold Creek, East Meadow, Prosser Family, Upper Little Truckee, Cottonwood, Lower Little Truckee, Pass Creek and Pass Creek overflow.

For more information on California forests, visit the Pacific Southwest Region website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r5.