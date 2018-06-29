Forest Service: Follow campfire regulations at Lake Tahoe

As thousands make their way to the Tahoe Basin, the U.S. Forest Service reminds residents and visitors that camping and campfire use regulations are in effect year-round on National Forest System lands within the Lake Tahoe Basin.

"Illegal campfires pose a serious risk to our neighborhoods and communities and are the cause of over 90 percent of wildfires in the Tahoe Basin," Jeff Marsolais, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) forest supervisor, said in a press release. "We need everyone's help to prevent these unwanted fires and keep our communities safe."

Campfires and charcoal fires are only allowed in metal fire rings or standup grills provided in designated recreation sites listed in Exhibit B of Forest Order 19-17-03. These areas include Forest Service campgrounds, resorts and day-use areas only.

Gas or propane stoves are allowed in all areas with a free valid California Campfire Permit, available at any Forest Service office.

Camping is only allowed in the areas listed in Exhibit A of the Forest Order. There is a maximum limit per calendar year of 14 days.

These areas include Forest Service campgrounds and resorts; within 300 feet of the McKinney-Rubicon Springs Road (14N34) from its intersection with the OHV staging area, then west to its intersection with the boundary of the Tahoe National Forest; Buck Lake; Blackwood Canyon, Watson Lake and Luther Pass campgrounds; within 300 feet of the Tahoe Rim Trail; Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail from its intersection with the southern boundary of the LTBMU; Meiss Management area; Mt. Rose Wilderness; within 300 feet of Genoa Peak Road (14N32) from its intersection with White Hill Spur Road (14N32A) then south to its second intersection with Logan House Loop Road (14N33); and within Desolation Wilderness with a valid wilderness permit.

The relevant forest order can be viewed at http://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd544193.pdf.