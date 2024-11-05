Forest Service keeps certain facilities open later this year
GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif. / Nev. – As both the leaves and temperatures fall, the USDA Forest Service typically prepares its recreation sites around Tahoe for winter by closing down parking areas, restrooms and amenities around mid-October, but this year, they’re keeping a few select sites open well into November.
The idea was initially posed at a Destination Stewardship meeting as way to help with the region’s shoulder season.
The sites remaining open until Nov. 15, conditions and weather permitting, are:
- Kiva Picnic Area (at Tallac Historic Site)
- Kiva Beach
- Taylor Creek Visitor Center
- Secret Harbor
Although these destinations will soon join the other sites that have closed to parking and other amenities, that doesn’t mean they close to the public. National Forest lands including beaches, picnic areas, trails, trailheads and lake access are open year-round to those who choose to walk in.
However, access can become difficult due to snow. It also requires preparation since services such as water, restrooms and trash collection are unavailable. When visiting these areas in the winter, the Forest Service asks visitors to Leave No Trace by packing out all garbage, including pet waste, to park legally, and avoid blocking locked gates.
“Enjoying our public lands after the seasonal closure of facilities is a great opportunity to experience the solitude of Lake Tahoe,” said Public Services Staff Officer, Daniel Cressy. “It also requires us all to plan ahead and take responsibility for taking care of this special place.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.