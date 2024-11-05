Forest Service keeps certain facilities open later this year

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif. / Nev. – As both the leaves and temperatures fall, the USDA Forest Service typically prepares its recreation sites around Tahoe for winter by closing down parking areas, restrooms and amenities around mid-October, but this year, they’re keeping a few select sites open well into November.

The idea was initially posed at a Destination Stewardship meeting as way to help with the region’s shoulder season.

The sites remaining open until Nov. 15, conditions and weather permitting, are:

Kiva Picnic Area (at Tallac Historic Site)

Kiva Beach

Taylor Creek Visitor Center

Secret Harbor

Although these destinations will soon join the other sites that have closed to parking and other amenities, that doesn’t mean they close to the public. National Forest lands including beaches, picnic areas, trails, trailheads and lake access are open year-round to those who choose to walk in.

However, access can become difficult due to snow. It also requires preparation since services such as water, restrooms and trash collection are unavailable. When visiting these areas in the winter, the Forest Service asks visitors to Leave No Trace by packing out all garbage, including pet waste, to park legally, and avoid blocking locked gates.

“Enjoying our public lands after the seasonal closure of facilities is a great opportunity to experience the solitude of Lake Tahoe,” said Public Services Staff Officer, Daniel Cressy. “It also requires us all to plan ahead and take responsibility for taking care of this special place.”