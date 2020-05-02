Forest service keeps South Lake Tahoe recreation sites closed through May 15

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure health and safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has extended the temporary closure of national forest recreation sites and areas in the South Shore Recreation Corridor effective Friday, May 1.

South Shore recreation sites and areas impacted by this announcement include the following:

Pope-Baldwin National Recreation Bike Path

Pope Beach

Camp Richardson Resort

Camp Richardson Corral

Fallen Leaf Campground/Beach

Tallac Historic Site/Beach

Kiva Picnic Area/Beach

Kiva Beach/Tallac Point

Taylor Creek Visitor Center

Baldwin Beach

These closures will be in effect through May 15 and will address public health and safety concerns to area and site related recreation.

A violation of this prohibition is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months.

The USDA Forest Service may elect to temporarily suspend access to additional recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the CDC so that these areas can remain open for everyone’s enjoyment.

To protect public health and safety, all recreationists enjoying open areas of their national forest near their neighborhoods are encouraged to: