Forest service keeps South Lake Tahoe recreation sites closed through May 15
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure health and safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has extended the temporary closure of national forest recreation sites and areas in the South Shore Recreation Corridor effective Friday, May 1.
South Shore recreation sites and areas impacted by this announcement include the following:
- Pope-Baldwin National Recreation Bike Path
- Pope Beach
- Camp Richardson Resort
- Camp Richardson Corral
- Fallen Leaf Campground/Beach
- Tallac Historic Site/Beach
- Kiva Picnic Area/Beach
- Kiva Beach/Tallac Point
- Taylor Creek Visitor Center
- Baldwin Beach
These closures will be in effect through May 15 and will address public health and safety concerns to area and site related recreation.
A violation of this prohibition is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months.
The USDA Forest Service may elect to temporarily suspend access to additional recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the CDC so that these areas can remain open for everyone’s enjoyment.
To protect public health and safety, all recreationists enjoying open areas of their national forest near their neighborhoods are encouraged to:
- Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
- If an area is crowded, move to a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
- Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes potential sources for the spread of COVID-19.
- Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for other visitors and employees.
