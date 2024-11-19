Forest Service lifts enhanced campfire restrictions at Lake Tahoe
Year-round fire restrictions remain in effect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Effective Nov. 18, 2024, enhanced campfire restrictions are lifted on National Forest Lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Year-Round Campfire Restrictions remain in effect.
Under Year-Round Campfire Restrictions, campfires (wood, charcoal or any other solid fuels) are only permitted within permanent metal rings and grills in open, designated areas listed in Exhibit A of Forest Order No. 19-24-04.
Unless restricted, portable propane stoves with on/off valves are permitted with a valid permit.
For residential burning on private property regulated by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), visit CAL FIRE Burn Permits or contact your local fire district.
View more information about USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Fire Restrictions.
