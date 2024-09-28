Forest Service reaches decision on Basin Wide Trails Analysis

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) has released the final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Draft Decision Notice (DN) for the Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project, which examined e-bike use and trail system access and connectivity on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Depending on the Administrative Review process, the final decision could be released as early as January 2025.

Interested community members and stakeholders who have previously commented on the project and have standing to object, will have an opportunity to do so during the 45-day Administrative Review Period (objection period) scheduled to begin Friday, Sep. 27, 2024, with the publication of the Legal Notice in the newspaper of record, the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

“The LTBMU has released the final environmental document and draft decision for this highly anticipated project,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor, Rosalie Herrera. “The administrative review period provides an opportunity for those who previously commented to submit additional comments before we move forward with implementation.”

In the Lake Tahoe Basin, e-bike use is currently permitted on National Forest roads and trails that are designated for motor vehicle use in accordance with the Forest Service’s Travel Management Rule and Motor Vehicle Use Maps.

The planning process for this large-scale trail connectivity project included analyzing the current road and trail system map, studying potential environmental impacts, providing direction on how to better meet the need for e-bike access while providing for public safety and protection of forest resources.

Project work will include constructing three new trailheads, paved parking and restrooms at Pine Drop, Brockway Summit and Elks Point; constructing new e-bike trails, new motorcycle trails, and new non-motorized trails; designating new routes open to e-bikes and new routes open to motorcycles; upgrading road and trail crossings for aquatic organism passage; installing wayfinding and interpretive signs; developing and upgrading existing trailheads, parking areas, and access points; and updating the Motor Vehicle Use Maps.

Project documents can be found on the Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project webpage.

For more information, contact Ashley Sibr at ashley.sibr@usda.gov .