Forest Service releases update for winter recreation, over snow vehicle travel management

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., March 4, 2024 – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is sharing the latest information on the Winter Recreation and Over Snow Vehicle Travel Management plan (Winter Rec Project) for National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The release of the draft environmental assessment, which includes a 30-day public comment period, is planned for late 2025. The existing OSV use forest order and map remains in effect through Dec. 31, 2025, and no changes to the existing map have occurred.

The original proposal for this project was released for public feedback in 2019. In response, the LTBMU received over 1,000 comments and has been working diligently to develop project alternatives based on those comments. Major issues identified in the public comments include snow depth requirements; season of use for OSVs; high use conflict areas; impacts to sensitive areas and wildlife species of concern; impacts of OSV use in neighborhoods; access points for OSV use; separation of uses; and suggestions for additional areas considered for grooming. Planning for this project also includes working with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the State of Nevada on comprehensive solutions for the Tahoe Meadows area on Mt. Rose Highway (SR431).

For nearly each letter received by the Forest Service supporting one approach, there were letters supporting alternate viewpoints. In response, the Forest Service is developing alternatives that include balanced and equitable approaches. Alternatives that favor one user group over another are not being considered. This will ensure that proposed alternatives can move forward while conserving precious natural resources and providing high quality recreational opportunities for all members of the public.

More information about this project can be found on the Winter Recreation and Over Snow Vehicle Travel Management webpage. To receive email updates, visit the project webpage and look for the Get Connected heading on the right-hand side, select Subscribe to Email Updates, then enter a valid email address.