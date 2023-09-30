Forest Service seeking feedback on Basin Wide Trails Project

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has released the draft Environmental Assessment for the Basin Wide Trails Project which addresses trail system access and connectivity on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Comments will be accepted for 30-days beginning Sep. 29, 2023, and must be received by 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Oct. 28, 2023.

The planning process for this large-scale trail connectivity project included analyzing the current road and trail system map, studying potential environmental impacts of the proposal, and providing direction on how to better meet the need for e-bike access on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“This project is an important step toward providing equitable and sustainable trail access to National Forest lands in the Tahoe Basin which will contribute to the broader Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan,” said Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “By analyzing connectivity and potential impacts to the trail system surrounding Lake Tahoe, we anticipate fostering solutions that will improve the overall trail experience and reduce potential use conflicts, while protecting and maintaining our treasured landscape and precious natural resources.”

Project work would include constructing new routes, upgrading road and trail crossings over streams and wet areas, installing directional and interpretive signs, and developing and upgrading trailheads, parking areas, and access points.

E-bike use is currently permitted on National Forest roads and trails in the Tahoe Basin that are designated for motor vehicle use in accordance with the Forest Service’s Travel Management Rule. View the Motor Vehicle Use Maps .

The EA with instructions on how to comment is available on the Basin Wide Trails Project webpage.

For more information, contact Mike Gabor .