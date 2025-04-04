Forest Service Seeks Input on Caldor Fire Restoration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit welcomes public feedback on the draft proposal for the Caldor Fire Restoration Project. Public comments will be accepted for 30 days after the legal notice is published in the Tahoe Daily Tribune on April 4, 2025.

The project aims to restore watershed health, forest resilience, and wildlife habitat in about 11,700 acres of national forest lands in and around the Caldor Fire area. The proposed activities can reduce impacts from future wildfires and improve post-fire scenic characteristics in the landscape. Without intervention, the area could take 30 years or more to recover.

“We want to hear from community members how they want the area affected by the Caldor Fire to look in the future,” said Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “We will consider options for replanting trees, reconstructing stream channels, restoring meadow and streambank vegetation, reducing fuels and improving recreation access in this popular area.”

Proposed restoration activities include:

Removing fire-killed and damaged trees

Removing live trees with active insect and/or disease infestations

Preparing areas to plant native seedlings

Thinning surviving tree stands and nearby unburned trees

Potential use of approved herbicides to support reforestation

Implementing prescribed fire

The draft Proposed Action can be reviewed on the project webpage along with how to submit comments. All comments must be submitted through the comment form on the project webpage or through the U.S. Postal Service.

For more information on this project or how to comment, contact Robert Lorens at robert.lorens@usda.gov .