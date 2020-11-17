Forest Service seeks input on power line vegetation management at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe agencies are asking for public input on proposed vegetation management covering dozens of miles of power lines in the forest.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, in partnership with NV Energy and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, is seeking public comment on the NV Energy Resilience Corridors project. This project proposes vegetation treatments along roughly 43 miles of power line corridors on approximately 5,300 acres of National Forest System lands.

“We are proud to build on our existing partnership with NV Energy and the HTNF, who share our commitment to increase landscape resilience and reduce wildfire threats to critical infrastructure,” said LTBMU Acting Forest Supervisor Danelle Harrison in a press release.

Vegetation treatments would improve wildlife habitat, promote tree growth, improve timber stand resilience and health, create safe clearance between vegetation and infrastructure and reduce fuel loads. These treatments will follow LTBMU and HTNF land management guidelines and NV Energy’s Natural Disaster Protection Plan and would include best management practices and resource protection measures compliant with the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board and environmental thresholds set by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The proposed action, map, and scoping letter are available on the LTBMU projects webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xmgxT. On that webpage, scroll down to the “Under Analysis” section and select “NV Energy Resilience Corridors.”

To review the proposed action: On the “NV Energy Resilience Corridors” project web page under Project Documents, select the “Scoping” tab.

To Comment: On that project webpage, under the right-hand column heading “Get Connected,” select “Comment/Object on Project.” Comments must be submitted through the webpage and will guarantee review if submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14. The LTBMU will be responsible for handling public comments. Comments and contact information will be considered part of the public record and may be available for public inspection.

For more information, please contact LTBMU Vegetation Staff Officer Victor Lyon at 530-545-2060.