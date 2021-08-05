Forest Service seeks input on urban lot fuels reduction, forest health project at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is seeking comments on a proposal to reduce excess vegetation and improve forest health on approximately 4,000 acres of National Forest System lands within and adjacent to subdivisions and communities around the Tahoe Basin.

Comments will be accepted for 30-days, beginning with the publication of this news release in the Tahoe Daily Tribune on Aug. 6, 2021. Comments are most useful if submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sep. 6.

The proposed action and scoping letter with instructions on how to comment are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=48788 .

For more information on the project, contact Brian Garrett at 530-543-2617.