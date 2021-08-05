Forest Service seeks input on urban lot fuels reduction, forest health project at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is seeking comments on a proposal to reduce excess vegetation and improve forest health on approximately 4,000 acres of National Forest System lands within and adjacent to subdivisions and communities around the Tahoe Basin.
Comments will be accepted for 30-days, beginning with the publication of this news release in the Tahoe Daily Tribune on Aug. 6, 2021. Comments are most useful if submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sep. 6.
The proposed action and scoping letter with instructions on how to comment are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=48788.
For more information on the project, contact Brian Garrett at 530-543-2617.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Murder charges filed in 2019 death of South Tahoe man
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Murder charges have been filed in the 2019 death of a South Lake Tahoe man.