Forest Service seeks public input for OSV designation

The U.S. Forest Service wants to designate snow trails and areas for public over-snow vehicle use in the Tahoe National Forest and will host a pair of "Open House" meetings to get public input.

The Forest Service will hold meetings from 3 to 7 p.m., April 24, at the Sierraville Ranger Station and May 2 at the Holiday Inn in Grass Valley.

The Forest Service released its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the OSV project Friday, April 13.

The service encourages public review during the 45-day public comment period. It can be viewed at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45914. Comments must be provided in writing.

Specific instructions for submitting comments can be found within the DEIS.

For more information, call Joe Chavez, forest trails and recreation specialist for the Tahoe National Forest, at 530-478-6158.