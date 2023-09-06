Forest Service to begin thinning trees in several locations on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will continue cut-to-length mechanical fuels reduction (forest thinning) and will begin helicopter operations in some areas on Sep. 5, 2023. A
pproximately 275 acres will be treated in the following locations: around Incline Village, East Shore near Thunderbird Lodge, and several locations on Kingsbury Grade. This fuels reduction work is part of the NV Energy Resilience Corridors Project that aims to reduce the risk of severe wildfire and create healthier and more resilient forests in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
The thinning method used during this project is mechanical cut-to-length tree removal and helicopter removal. CTL thinning involves cutting the tree down, removing the limbs and cutting it into sections in the cutting area, and then removing the tree and as much material as possible. Helicopter removal involves hand-felling trees and using helicopters to transport them to the landings for processing.
The public can expect to see heavy equipment associated with tree thinning in the areas shown on the maps and trucks hauling materials out of those areas. Work may continue throughout the summer and fall as conditions and staffing schedules allow.
The public is advised to avoid these project areas due to the hazards posed by heavy equipment and falling trees.
The Decision Memo for this project can be found on the NV Energy Resilience Corridors Project webpage.
For more information on these fuels reduction activities, contact Azad Henareh at azad.henareh@usda.gov.
