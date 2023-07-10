Forest Service to begin thinning trees to restore aspen stands in Prey Meadows on East Shore of Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is scheduled to begin thinning trees by hand on Monday, July 10, 2023, on the south end of Prey Meadows north of Glenbrook on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe.

This thinning work is part of the Aspen Community Restoration Project that aims to restore at risk aspen stands on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Recreationists are advised to use caution when accessing the 14N30 trail that runs along the edge of the meadow near the project area.

The purpose of this project is to reduce the number of pine and fir trees that are encroaching upon aspen stands in Prey Meadows. This will allow more sunlight to reach the forest floor, which will increase aspen regeneration, promote expansion of the stands, and enhance the diversity and abundance of plant and animal species within this aspen community.

The public can expect to see hand crews removing trees using chainsaws and spotters will be used during tree felling operations near the trail. Work may continue throughout the summer and fall as staffing schedules allow.

The Decision Memo for this project can be found on the LTBMU Projects Webpage . For more information, contact Shay Zanetti at shay.zanetti@usda.gov .