Forest Service update on Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In response to questions from interested community members and stakeholders, the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit provided the following update on the Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project.

In September 2023, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) initiated a 30-day public comment period for the draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project. The EA included an analysis of e-bike use and addressed trail system access and connectivity on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

In response, the LTBMU received 660 comment letters and we have been working to update the EA based on those comments. Planning staff have also been working to complete a required formal consultation for this project with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Final EA and a Draft Decision Notice are expected to be released in late August 2024. At that time, those who have previously commented on the project and have standing to object, will have an opportunity to do so during the 45-day administrative review period (Objection Period). A final decision is estimated to be released in November 2024.

The planning process for this large-scale trail connectivity project included analyzing the current road and trail system map, studying potential environmental impacts of the proposal, and providing direction on how to better meet the need for e-bike access on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

If approved, project work could include constructing new routes, upgrading road and trail crossings over streams and wet areas, installing directional and interpretive signs, and developing and upgrading trailheads, parking areas, and access points.

E-bike use is currently permitted on National Forest roads and trails in the Tahoe Basin that are designated for motor vehicle use in accordance with the Forest Service’s Travel Management Rule. View the Motor Vehicle Use Maps .

The project documents are available on the Basin Wide Trails Project webpage.

For more information, contact Mike Gabor at michael.gabor@usda.gov .