Forest Suites Resort supports Bread & Broth dinner

Forest Suites Resort team members included (from left) Ana Hernandez, Juana Gonzalez, Caitline Thompson, Dave Tylenda and Ethan Nicolai.

Provided/Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship was hosted by Forest Suites Resort on Monday, March 13. Thanks to their AAD donation of $300 and sending an excellent sponsor crew to the Monday Meal dinner, over 74 dinners were served to the very grateful folks who came for a hot and tasty meal and the bags of food provided to those who join B&B’s weekly meal for dinner.

The Forest Suites Resort Adopt A Day crew spends their working hours making sure that their resort guests receive all the services and amenities that make their stay at the resort and South Lake Tahoe a wonderful experience. For Juana Gonzalez, Ana Fernandez, Ethan Nicolai, Caitlin Thompson, and Dave Tylenda, providing the same level of service and warmth to the B&B dinner guests was just second nature for each of them.

The Forest Suites Resort AAD team and the B&B volunteers spend hours bagging giveaway food and setting up the dining hall for the meal of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, macaroni salad, desserts, and drinks, and ending the evening with the meal’s cleanup. Everyone volunteering at a Monday Meal finds the experience to be very personally rewarding and an enjoyable event.

“Forest Suites Resort was honored to participate tonight,” shared Caitlin Thompson, who organized and coordinated the Forest Suites Resort sponsorship and volunteer crew. “Thank you for all that you do for our wonderful community.”

Thank you to Forest Suites Resort for their commitment to the community by their charitable food and volunteer assistance in helping to fill plates and hearts.

In addition to B&B’s Monday Meal, a simple entrée and soup are served at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church every Friday at B&B’s Second Serving from 4 to 5 p.m.

All members of the community are invited to B&B’s Monday Meal and Second Serving to share a communal meal.

Source: Bread & Broth