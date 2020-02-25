Letter: Forever grateful to LVFPD for saving home, yes on ‘B’ (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

We would like to urge voters to vote yes on Measure B.

Our Lake Valley Fire Protection District is vitally important to our daily lives, and their firefighters deserve to have safe equipment and apparatus. They are only asking for $52 per year, which is just $4.33 per household per month. Most of us spend more than that in one trip to Starbucks. Let’s help our firefighters.

We owe LVFPD so much — they saved our home.

We received a call one morning from a neighbor telling us that the home next to us was fully engulfed in flames. This was a “Red Flag” warning day in September – very dry and windy. We were out of town, three-hours away from Tahoe and we did not know what we would be coming home to find.

With amazing and quick work by LVFPD, our home was saved. It was nothing less than a miracle that they were able to keep the fire contained to one structure.

We had a bit of scorching on the side of our home, but the damage was very minor. We could have lost everything that we own. It was one of the scariest situations that we have ever experienced.

We are forever grateful to LVFPD and all the amazing firefighters and paramedics.

Thank you.

Patti Assayag and Randy Wheeler, South Lake Tahoe