Former ACC winners Steph Curry, Mardy Fish co-favored to win this year

STATELINE, Nev. – Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the co-favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook, to win the 2025 American Century Championship when the tournament tees off July 11-13.

Curry turned in an astounding performance to win the 2023 competition but could not defend the title last year because of his successful pursuit of the Olympic Gold Medal with USA Basketball in Paris. He vaulted into contention with a Saturday hole-in-one and then captured the title with an eagle putt on the final hole before a huge gallery and a national television audience on NBC at the famed lakeside Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

That walk-off 18-footer edged Mardy Fish, the 2024 champion and former tennis standout, who is co-favored this year with Curry at 2.4-1 (+240) atop the odds board. Newly-retired NHL star Joe Pavelski is next on the list at 3-1 (+300), followed by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and TV analyst Tony Romo at 4.5-1 (+450) and Hall of Fame pitcher and TV analyst John Smoltz at 5.5-1 (+550).

Annika Sorenstam, the greatest player in the history of women’s golf, and former standout MLB pitcher Mark Mulder are both at 6.5-1 (+650). Romo and Mulder have each won the tournament three times, Pavelski and Smoltz both have two runner-up finishes and Annika has a second and a third.

Perennial fan favorite Charles Barkley, the basketball Hall of Famer and TV analyst, is at the bottom of the board, listed at 7500-1 (+750000). Caesars Sportsbook is once again offering a prop bet on where Barkley will finish in the field of 92, setting 65.5th as the place that bettors will use to predict his finish. Barkley came in 58th last year after a stretch of 21 years in which he came in no better than 74th.

Among the other contenders are two active athletes who are stars in their respective sports. Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers guard, is 18-1 (+1800) after finishing 13th in his debut last year. Alex Caruso, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard now celebrating his second NBA Championship, stands at 22-1 (+2200) as he plays the tournament for the first time. See attached for full listing of Caesars Sportsbook Odds To Win.

Additional prominent names on the odds board are Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (40-1, +400), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (125-1, +125000), Sacramento Kings standout Zach LaVine (200-1, +20000), San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (250-1, 250000), breakthrough comedian Nate Bargatze and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (both 250-1, 250000), Florida Panthers standout and newly-crowned NHL Champion Matthew Tkachuk (300-1, +300000), New Heights Podcast co-host and former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce and Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (both 350-1, +350000).

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is playing in the tournament for the first time and is listed at 500-1, (+500000). Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams are both listed at 1000-1 (+10000).

The odds are based on a $100 wager. So, a $100 bet on Curry would win $240, a $100 bet on Aaron Rodgers would win $400 and a $100 bet on Charles Barkley would win $7,500. The bettor would also receive the $100 wager back.

The tournament, now in its 36th year, is presented by American Century Investments. The event has raised over $8 million for a host of national and regional non-profits.