Former casino cage manager admits to nearly $10k theft

A former casino cage manager admitted to taking $9,967 and walking out the door of the Hard Rock Casino on May 9, 2021.

Alberto Jesus Caballero will forfeit $1,500 bail to the court and agreed to pay $300 a month until the entire sum is paid off.

Should he succeed, Caballero will be allowed to withdraw his felony plea and go to Tahoe Township Justice Court where he would be sentenced to a misdemeanor.

Should he fail to make the payments, prosecutors can argue for a 19-60-month prison term.

Attorney Brian Filter said Caballero was pulled over for a traffic violation in Texas and authorities there found the warrant. He was required to post a $5,000 bond and ordered to return to Nevada.

A Glenbrook man entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance for sale in connection with a Dec. 19, 2023, arrest.

Justin Douglas Snyder, 46, faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Snyder was arrested earlier this year in Carson City, where he faces probation. Sentencing in the Douglas case is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2025. Attorney Matthew Ence said he plans to file a petition for diversion.

A man facing drug trafficking felonies is hoping to delay his case in Douglas while attempting to withdraw a guilty plea in Washoe County.

Devon William Baker, 29, said he expects to wrap up a five-year prison sentence next month.

If he’s successful in withdrawing his plea those charges will go to trial. He’s scheduled to return to Douglas District Court on Feb. 4.