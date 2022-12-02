Former City Council candidate Brunner arrested after suspected overdose

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a suspected overdose call at Hotel Becket.

Officers found 30-year old resident, Kevin Brunner, in an “extensively damaged” hotel room according to officials.

The self proclaimed organizer of the South Lake Tahoe Black Lives Matter movement and candidate for City Council was arrested Oct. 1, for felony vandalism and arson and misdemeanor trespassing after an alleged domestic dispute.

Brunner alludes to the October incident in two videos posted to Facebook between 4-5 a.m. Wednesday. Both videos have since been deleted. The first shows a distraught Brunner saying “I didn’t do nothing, she’s a liar.”

In the second video, Brunner is shown acting erratically on the roadside along U.S. Highway 50 in the casino corridor. As a vehicle in the video passed by Brunner yelled, “I’m going to jump out in front of that (expletive)”.

Detective Sergeant Scott Crivelli told the Tribune the videos sparked the need for a welfare check.

Upon arrest, “Brunner was transported to Barton Hospital by ambulance for clearance and arrested for felony vandalism,” Crivelli said.

Brunner remained in custody Friday morning with bail set at $40,000.