Former City Manager David Jinkens to run for South Lake Tahoe council

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.- Former City Manager and current Good Government Advocate David Jinkens announces his campaign for South Lake Tahoe City Council.

As a 22-year resident of the city, David Jinkens has seen SLT grow in tourism and small businesses. As the 6th City Manager of SLT for eight (8) years, he knows city government, how it works here and should work. He understands the region and knows how California state government works. With his experience, professional contacts, and resident centered advocacy he has insight into what it takes to make the city work for its residents and businesses.

“I believe in growing the local economy and addressing existing challenges with creative city policy choices and direction. I do not support in any way shape or form increases in taxes for residents, businesses, or property owners at this time. City government must live within their means. We can and must do better.”

Kathay Lovell, Former Mayor, City of South Lake Tahoe has offered support for Jinkens

“I strongly endorse David Jinkens for City Council. His dedication and commitment to the community is proven. With his 35 years of city management experience, especially in finance, public safety, recreation, and the environment. David knows how to get things done and is a team player. I know he is accountable and transparent, will work to keep the city’s businesses in business, and will protect all homeowners from new taxes. David works for the community, not for special interests,” said Lovell.

His personal goal is to unite the community and not divide it by finding creative and mutually agreeable and realistic answers to the city’s highest priority problems.

“There are many issues the city will face. Along with working to have safe and well-maintained neighborhoods, as a City Councilmember, I will work to help the local economy grow via job creation, job retention and new business investment and ensure the actions of city government will always put the safety, health, and welfare of the community first,” City government officials must be advocates for their residents and business community when dealing with other levels of government.” David Jinkens said.

Tambien, quiero escuchar y ayudar a los miembros de nuestra población latina (Also, I want to listen to and help members of our Latino population).

Your input, concerns and questions are welcomed, please send them to: jinkensforslt@gmail.com

Website and Facebook page available soon.