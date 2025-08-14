Former commission candidate competent to face charges

A former Douglas County commission candidate was deemed competent on Friday to face three criminal cases in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

Jason Garrett Gibson, 55, appeared with attorney Christopher Day, objecting both to the case being watched by The Record-Courier and his lawyer arguing the case.

“He doesn’t want me to be his attorney,” Day said. “He objects to the entire competency process.”

Justice of the Peace Mike Johnson agreed to seal an evaluation, but didn’t see any reason to exclude the media.

Gibson objected a couple of times during the hearing but was told that if he didn’t remain silent until called upon he could possibly continue the proceedings from the jail via Zoom.

The hearing on Friday was to discuss an evaluation conducted by psychiatric nurse practitioner Vanessa Colcol, who said she found that while Gibson was difficult to work with, he understood the proceedings and that if he chose to, he could work with counsel.

That countered two other evaluations that found that he wasn’t competent to proceed last year.

“Competence hinges on ability not willingness,” she testified. “It is within his volitional control to cooperate.”

Day argued that the prior two evaluations should be given greater weight, since no treatment occurred that might restore Gibson to competency.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Mazza said it was clear Gibson was able to understand the charges.

Johnson said his experience with Gibson was that he’s able to focus on topics he cares about.

“He’s not hesitant to advocate for his position and can follow instructions,” Johnson said.

When permitted to speak, Gibson said he’s had 13 counselors and three attorneys over the course of his hearings.

“This is malicious prosecution,” he said. “When is enough enough?”

Johnson found Gibson competent to proceed and asked for possible trial dates.

Day then sought permission to withdraw as Gibson’s attorney.

“We have irreconcilable differences on how to proceed,” Day said. “It is not a healthy attorney-client relationship. He doesn’t trust me.”

Gibson sought time to consider whether he could work with Day and was given until 5 p.m. Friday to file a written response to Day’s motion to withdraw that is no more than five pages long. Johnson further ordered the response be served on the parties by someone other than Gibson.

Gibson is facing misdemeanors for harassment, and a traffic matter.

He filed as a Democrat for Douglas County commissioner in March 2024. In August, Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans testified that in July 2024 he changed his party to Natural Law. Gibson claimed anyone could have changed his party, since his information was on the dark web. However, he didn’t change it back.