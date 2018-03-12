Former El Dorado sheriff’s lieutenant joins DA’s office

The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office has a new chief investigator.

DA Vern Pierson swore in Jeff Dreher, an experienced law enforcement officer who previously worked for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, Friday, March 2.

Dreher was hired after an extensive process to identify the next chief investigator, according to the DA. The recruitment effort was led by former Department of Justice Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement Chief John Gaines.

"Although this is a loss for the sheriff's office, it is a significant gain for the DA's office and all of law enforcement throughout El Dorado County," El Dorado County Sheriff John D'Agostini said in a press release.

Pierson stated Dreher would be a valuable member of the team in the DA's office.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Chief Dreher to our team," Pierson said in a press release. "His strong ties to the community and to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office will help continue the longstanding partnership between our agencies."

Recommended Stories For You

Dreher has 23 years of law enforcement experience, all of which has been with the El Dorado sheriff, including 12 years of experience as a supervisor and administrator. Over the past four years he has held the position of lieutenant of the investigations/narcotics unit. As part of his duties he has served as the commander of the sheriff's S.W.A.T. team and was the liaison with the sheriff's El Dorado County television show.

"I have loved being a part of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and will truly miss working with such a great group of dedicated public servants," Dreher noted. "I am looking forward to coming to the District Attorney's Office and continuing to work with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and the rest of our law enforcement partners to carry on the fight to keep El Dorado County safe."