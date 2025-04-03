Former Incline resident, sculptor ‘Knighted’ for charity work

RENO, Nev. – Sculptor June Towill Brown was recently knighted by the Knights Hospitaller of the Order of Saint John of Jerusalem for her decades of service and volunteerism throughout the West. Knighted by the Grand Master, Brown is now referred to as Dame June Towill Brown and Lady June.

Recently, Sir Simon DeBono, the Order’s Bailiff, and next in-line for Grand Master, asked Brown to sculpt a bronze to celebrate the Order’s pro-life campaign in Europe period. The sculpture entitled “Essence of Life” will be displayed in the Malta Priory.

June Towill Brown Investiture Ceremony Provided

“With over 40 years of my philanthropic work, I never dreamed that I would be knighted and have this honor not only to belong to the Malta Priory, but to have one of my sculptures created for this Order and that it will be permanently displayed on the Isle of Malta for many years to come.”



The Order is 1,000 years old and sanctioned by the Pope for being hospitallers and military support to help feed and protect those who need it most. Currently, they are feeding thousands of people today in Ukraine and Israel by air dropping bags of rice and trucking where they can.

“I was so honored to support this important initiative,” said Brown who is now working on the sculpture from her home in Reno, Nevada. “Essence of Life was the name that seemed ideal for the cause. I wanted to show how the beauty of life withstands the struggles of life and holds steadfast,” said Brown.



Brown is documenting the whole process from the beginning of the sculpture’s wire armature, through the bronze casting process and all the way to the presentation at the Malta Priory where the sculpture will be displayed.

One of Brown’s most accomplished works is the International Gateway to Lake Tahoe. She donated her time to create life-sized animals for Nevada’s largest roundabout in Incline Village, Nevada and largest outdoor art project in the Silver State. Her artistic time equated to a $250,000 in-kind donation.

Be it a bronze sculpture, commissioned statue or monument, prestigious trophy, or jewelry collection, research and respect for each of Brown’s subjects are reflected in her meticulous efforts to reproduce the dignity and beauty of her ever-evolving works of art.

“Artist Pablo Picasso once quoted: ‘The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.’ Picasso’s metaphor for life was envisioned over 50 years ago and continues to inspire me to this day,” noted Brown.

As an accomplished and award-winning artist, Brown’s passion for continuing to create new works of art is fueled by her life experiences and desire to share her visions through the sculpting medium.

“As an artist and educator, I am constantly learning and exploring life. By studying the structures of humans and wildlife, I can enrich the lives of others through my sculptures and the stories they tell,” said Brown.

It Started with a Glass of Wine

From her most recent roots in Northern Nevada, Brown’s work has been promoted worldwide through the Public Broadcasting System of Reno, Nevada among countless other media outlets. Within the PBS “ARTeffects” show, Brown told her life-long story of her love of sculpting and how it started with a ‘glass of wine.’

As she explained, she wanted to make a vintage-style Santa for herself. This spirit of innovation led Brown to take sculpting classes and design her first sculptures of clay dolls.

Thirty years later, Brown’s impressive portfolio includes bronze sculptures of animals, Shakespearean characters, Native American subjects, exclusive commissioned sculptures, awards, medallions, and a fine line of gold and silver jewelry.

“The Work of the Hand … Sculpts a Place in the Heart is my mantra. I love the adventure of meeting new friends around the globe, while at the same time, I am experiencing the incredible spirit of life in all things—and it’s a journey I love,” said Brown.

Sculptor June Towill Brown With Mike Love at International Gateway to Lake Tahoe. Provided

June Towill Brown’s Awards and Achievements

Humble about her artistic accomplishments, Brown has acquired honors only presented to those who have excelled in their field. Titles on this impressive list include: “Award of Excellence,” “Best in Show,” and “Best and Brightest,” to name a few. Most impressive was her selection as the Commissioned Artist for the Gateway to Lake Tahoe, the largest outdoor art project in the state of Nevada – in which she donated her time and talent to the roundabout which welcomes millions of tourists and residents annually to Lake Tahoe.

“Exclusive Volunteer Artist” Public Art Project / International Gateway to Lake Tahoe

“Commissioned: ‘Best in Show’ Trophy” Canadian Gypsy Vanner Society

“Feature Story” Tahoe Quarterly Magazine “International Gateway to Lake Tahoe”

“Art at the Classic” Draft Horse Classic for “Gypsy Fire”

“Feature Profile” Tahoe Quarterly Magazine

“Finalist, Women Artists of the West” WAOWing the Golden State Art Show

“Best and Brightest” Juried Award for “Gypsy Fire,” Scottsdale Artists’ Best and Brightest

“Award of Excellence” for “Horse Power,” Horse HeART 2010, “Let’em Ride Foundation

“In the Spotlight” Nevada Magazine, Feature Profile with photograph

2010 Finalist “WAOWing The Golden State” – Olaf Weighorst Museum –

“Best and Brightest for “Bloodline,” Scottsdale Artists’ Best and Brightest Juried Show

“Loveland Sculpture Invitational,” Loveland, CO

“Bohler Show,” Southern CA. Presented mixed media sculpted art figures

Professional Accomplishments

Educator at UCLA, Los Angeles for 20 years on Interior Design

Educator at Beverly Hills Adult School for 5 years on Antiques and Collectibles

Lecturer in USA and Japan on International Design and Color

Lecturer on Design and Color to Los Angeles and Beverly Hills charity groups

International President of International Society of Interior Design (ISID)

Board member of American Society of Interior Design (ASID)

Commission sculptures for both public and residential installations

Exhibitor, Jacob Javits Center, New York City

For more information, visit JuneTowillBrown.com.