Former Incline Village resident arrested for alleged identity theft

Stephen Joseph Tribon

Provided

A former Incline Village resident was recently arrested for nearly a dozen charges related to identity theft, credit card fraud and possession of stolen property.

An investigation was launched June 7 after an Incline resident reported a possible case of identity theft, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies quickly identified a suspect: Stephen Joseph Tribon, a 36-year-old former Incline Village resident now living in Reno.

The sheriff’s office says that through further investigation, deputies determined that Tribon was in possession of numerous documents, including passports, credit cards, debit cards and Social Security cards — all of which appear stolen.

Law enforcement alleges that Tribon used the stolen items for more than 90 financial transactions earlier this year.

He was arrested Aug. 14 on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a credit/debit card without owners consent, possession of the personal identification of an older/vulnerable person, false statement to procure a credit/debit card, and forgery of a credit/debit card with intent to defraud.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information they believe is related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at 775-328-3350. Refer to case #WC19-2980.