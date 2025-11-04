Former LTUSD human resources director left district after denying harassment allegations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After a district investigation into sexual harassment from former human resources director John Simons, Simons officially agreed to resign from employment with the Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) by November 1. His position is now officially filled by Dr. Todd Cutler, who also serves as superintendent of the district.

Simons previously served as the principal at South Tahoe Middle School in 2015, then became a director of secondary education in 2021, then HR director in 2022.

Heather Gould of the Mountain News previously reported that during a team-building event for LTUSD before the start of the school year, Simons allegedly flirted with another, anonymous administrator. Gould went on to report that the anonymous administrator said Simons followed her to her house to try to romantically engage.

An internal investigation was conducted by the district, though according to released reports at the conclusion of the investigation on August 20, the anonymous filing was not filed under Title IX.

The investigation both substantiated the complaints of harassment, unprofessional conduct and a breach of trust, as well as revealed other allegations that the district said they would investigate.

The district said they would take prompt, remedial action in the letters to both Simons and the anonymous filer, whose name was also redacted in provided reports.

Simons signed a settlement agreement on September 25, a little over a month after the investigation concluded. Article C of the recitals notes that Simons, who was a permanent certificated employee, denied the allegations.

Simons was on paid administrative leave through the signing of the document until October 31. Then, on November 1, his signature constituted irrevocable resignation from employment with the district. He also cannot be employed in any capacity for the district and is ineligible for re-employment.

In a press release on November 3, Cutler said, “In the interim, I will be stepping into the role of HR Director to ensure a smooth transition and to maintain continuity of support for our staff, families, and student.” LTUSD also said that they will begin evaluating the department’s long-term leadership and will provide updates as soon as possible.

The press release said, “For questions regarding Human Resources during this transition, staff and community members are encouraged to contact the LTUSD HR Department directly at 530-541-2850 extension 1049.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.