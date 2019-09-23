Former Nevada governor joins Tahoe Fund’s Council of Special Advisers

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced Tuesday that former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has joined its Council of Special Advisers.

Sandoval has a history of supporting Lake Tahoe through his work as governor and as past board member of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

In addition, in his role as Chair of the Nevada Department of Transportation, he played a critical role in bringing the Tahoe East Shore Trail to fruition; a project in which the Tahoe Fund was one of 13 participating agencies.

While serving in the Nevada Legislature, Sandoval was on the TRPA Oversight Committee and was a member of the Natural Resources, Mining and Agriculture Committee for two terms, each of which had jurisdiction over Tahoe-related bills. Sandoval is the second to be appointed to the new advisory council, joining former Tahoe Fund board member and long-time Tahoe advocate Steven Merrill.

“On behalf of the Tahoe Fund board of directors, we are excited to have Gov. Sandoval join our Council of Special Advisers,” said Tim Cashman, former Tahoe Fund board chair. “He has an impressive resume and is someone who has been a champion of Tahoe for many years. We’re thrilled he has agreed to join our efforts to build a sustainable future for Lake Tahoe.”

The Tahoe Fund’s Council of Special Advisers was created to encourage the involvement of influencers who have demonstrated care and concern for Lake Tahoe and are willing to help advise and provide assistance to the Board of Directors.

Specifically, members nominated to this advisory group will weigh in on the organization’s strategic direction, provide counsel on issues facing Lake Tahoe and help introduce other supporters and partners to the Tahoe Fund.

“I’ve long been a supporter of the work the Tahoe Fund has done on behalf of the environment and to encourage stewardship of the Tahoe Basin,” Sandoval said in the release. “Joining the Council of Special Advisers will allow me to continue to contribute to the ongoing work and success of the organization. I look forward to jumping right in and lending my time and experience to the Tahoe Fund.”

The Tahoe Fund is a nonprofit organization that supports environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, expand outdoor recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region.

