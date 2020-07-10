Former NFL lineman Kyle Williams jumps in front after 1st round at ACC (Gallery)

STATELINE, Nev. — Kyle Williams stormed out to the first round lead at the American Century Championship.

The former NFL Pro Bowler at one time enjoyed a 10-point advantage on the 70-player field before finishing Friday’s round with 25 points using the Stableford scoring system.

Two-time defending champion Tony Romo and MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz put together late charges to narrow the gap heading into Saturday’s second round at Edgewood Tahoe.

Smoltz and Romo each scored 20, two points better than Mardy Fish, Carson Palmer and former champion Jack Wagner, who has played in all 31 events.

Williams in last year’s tournament, his first appearance at the ACC, put together a 24-point second round that put him into contention, in sixth place, heading into Sunday, but he scored his tournament low with eight points and finished tied for 12th.

“Last year, I had a really good Saturday and moved up the board,” Williams said.

Williams birdied holes 9, 16 and 18 on his way to a 2-under 72.

“It’s a great field and this was a good start,” Williams said. “Being here another year, I’m getting more comfortable on the greens. I hit the wedges really good today, I made some good chips. I’m looking forward to a fun weekend.”