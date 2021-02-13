Former North Tahoe Pop Warner president sentenced for sex crimes

Truckee resident Anthony Coronado-Smith was given a four-year, eight-month prison sentence for sexual battery, using a minor for sex acts, and annoying or molesting a child after pleading no contest this month to the charges, authorities said.

Truckee police in June 2019 arrested Coronado-Smith on several charges, stating that numerous electronic items related to his communication with juveniles were found at his residence.

According to court documents, between July 23, 2017, and July 22, 2018, Coronado-Smith annoyed or molested a minor under the age of 14. In December 2018 he committed a lewd act upon a second minor, also under the age of 14.

Coronado-Smith played a prominent role within the community that included serving as president of Truckee Pop Warner Football and as a ski instructor.

Following a lengthy trial in September, Coronado-Smith pleaded no contest. He was sentenced last week, District Attorney Cliff Newell said in an email.

Lifetime sex registration is required of Coronado-Smith.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.