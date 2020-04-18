Former Olympic skier Kerr faces felonies

Erroll Kerr

Provided

A former Olympic ski team member who represented Jamaica at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics is facing felony charges in connection with a low-speed pursuit that ended on Kingsbury Grade.

Erroll Manley Kerr is due to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on July 6.

He was released from Douglas County custody on April 6 after being taken into custody on April 2.

According to court documents, a motorist reported a large silver Dodge pickup had stopped in the lane on Highway 50 after having trouble staying in the lane.

A deputy spotted the pickup, which was driven by Kerr, traveling at a low rate of speed, and activated its emergency lights in an effort to get him to pull over.

The deputy followed the pickup at speeds of under 20 mph from Highway 50, up Kingsbury Grade and onto Granite Springs Road.

A patrol vehicle set up a roadblock to keep Kerr from driving further into the neighborhood and was hit by Kerr, who is accused of narrowly missing the deputy.

According to a complaint filed by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Kerr is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude authorities.

Kerr’s arrest came on the first day of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order telling Nevadans to stay home unless engaged in essential activities.