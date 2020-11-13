Former Olympic skier gets jail, probation for eluding officers

STATELINE, Nev. — A former Olympic skier was ordered to spend 30 days in jail on Monday as a condition of probation.

Errol Manley Kerr, 34, received a suspended 1-3-year prison sentence after he admitted to attempting to elude police officers in an April 2 low-speed pursuit up Kingsbury Grade.

A charge of driving under the influence will be dismissed after testing revealed that Kerr didn’t have alcohol or drugs in his system when the incident occurred.

Attorney Kris Brown said that Kerr suffered from bi-polar disorder. His wife wrote a letter questioning whether Kerr was competent to admit to the charge. Brown said she had no reason to question Kerr’s competency to aid in his defense.

District Judge Tom Gregory said that Kerr’s behavior was extremely dangerous, but that his mental health issues and lack of criminal history prompted his decision to order probation.

Kerr represented Jamaica’s ski team at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.