Former Olympic skier gets jail, probation for eluding officers
STATELINE, Nev. — A former Olympic skier was ordered to spend 30 days in jail on Monday as a condition of probation.
Errol Manley Kerr, 34, received a suspended 1-3-year prison sentence after he admitted to attempting to elude police officers in an April 2 low-speed pursuit up Kingsbury Grade.
A charge of driving under the influence will be dismissed after testing revealed that Kerr didn’t have alcohol or drugs in his system when the incident occurred.
Attorney Kris Brown said that Kerr suffered from bi-polar disorder. His wife wrote a letter questioning whether Kerr was competent to admit to the charge. Brown said she had no reason to question Kerr’s competency to aid in his defense.
District Judge Tom Gregory said that Kerr’s behavior was extremely dangerous, but that his mental health issues and lack of criminal history prompted his decision to order probation.
Kerr represented Jamaica’s ski team at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User