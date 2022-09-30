Former President Trump returning to Minden on Oct. 8

In this 2020 file photo, President Trump shades his eyes so he can look out at the crowd at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

Provided/Ron Harpin

Former President Donald Trump is coming to Minden-Tahoe Airport on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tickets are available at Trump Rally tickets .

This will be the second time that Trump has held a rally at the Minden airport.

He previously visited on Sept. 12, 2020, when he was in office.

Tens of thousands turned out for the rally.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to discuss a permit for the event at their Thursday meeting, spokeswoman Melissa Elges said. According to donaldjtrump.com gates open at 2 p.m. for the rally which starts at 7 p.m.

Trump is coming to support Republican candidates, including Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo.