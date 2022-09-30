Former President Trump returning to Minden on Oct. 8
Former President Donald Trump is coming to Minden-Tahoe Airport on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tickets are available at Trump Rally tickets.
This will be the second time that Trump has held a rally at the Minden airport.
He previously visited on Sept. 12, 2020, when he was in office.
Tens of thousands turned out for the rally.
Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to discuss a permit for the event at their Thursday meeting, spokeswoman Melissa Elges said. According to donaldjtrump.com gates open at 2 p.m. for the rally which starts at 7 p.m.
Trump is coming to support Republican candidates, including Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.