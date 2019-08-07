Former South Lake Tahoe Mayor Keith Klein dies; city orders flags at half-staff

Keith Klein



A former South Lake Tahoe mayor and critic of Tahoe’s lead regulatory agency has died.

The city announced Wednesday that flags will stand half-staff to honor Keith Klein.

Klein served on South Lake Tahoe City Council from 1986-94. He was mayor in 1992.

A noted local architect for decades, Klein was remembered for being solutions oriented during his time on council.

“He was so much more than a mayor, he was an amazing young man who did so much for the city and asked for nothing in return,” Del Laine, former mayor and councilor, said in a press release. “He looked for solutions, always had good ideas, and was always honest.”

Klein was appointed by City Council to the South Lake Tahoe Building Board of Appeals in January. According to his resume submitted to the city, Klein graduated from the University of Texas Austin in 1965 with a bachelor’s in architecture.

He served in the U.S. Navy for two years before moving to South Lake Tahoe in 1967.

Aside from City Council, Klein also served on the city’s planning commission and on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency board as the city’s representative from 1988-94.

Klein was a frequent and fierce critic of the agency. He was one of hundreds of plaintiffs who sued TRPA over a 1980s-era building moratorium in the basin. The case dragged on for 18 years, eventually ending in 2002 with a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the moratorium as constitutional.

He slammed the decision, telling the Tribune at the time that he was “disgusted” with he court’s ruling.

City flags will remain lowered to half-staff through Tuesday, Aug. 13, in honor of Klein’s service to the city.