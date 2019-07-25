Former Wings member Denny Laine to perform at Crystal Bay Casino

If you go ... What: Moody Wing Band When: 8 p.m., Saturday, July 27 Where: Crystal Bay Casino (14 Nevada Route 28, Crystal Bay, Nev.) Tickets: $27 in advance; $30 on day of show (plus taxes/fees) Info: www.crystalbaycasino.com

Crystal Bay welcomes a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to the Crown Room on Saturday.

Denny Laine, a founding member of the bands The Moody Blues and Wings, will take the stage for a performance you won’t want to miss.

The artist, a two-time Grammy Award winner, combined the names of the two bands that made him famous to form the Moody Wing Band. Together, Laine and the band perform some of the greatest hits from his previous tours of duty.

Laine was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 for his role as a founding member of The Moody Blues. He was the guitarist and a primary vocalist on the band’s first album, “The Magnificent Moodies.”

Laine departed the band shortly after the album’s release and started The Electric String Band, with whom he wrote the hit “Say You Don’t Mind,” according to a press release. The band opened shows for Jimi Hendrix in London.

Afterward he joined the band Balls as well as Ginger Baker’s Air Force, singing lead on “Man of Constant Sorrow.”

He eventually joined Paul McCartney’s band Wings. Aside from McCartney and his wife Linda McCartney, Laine was the only member of Wings to stay during the duration of its existence.

Known for hit songs “Band on the Run” and “Live and Let Die,” Wings enjoyed widespread commercial success during the ’70s.

Laine co-wrote “Mull of Kintyre” with McCartney. The song rose to No. 1 in the UK.

Laine and the Moody Wing Band are set to perform at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available on www1.ticketmaster.com. Learn more about Laine on Facebook @DBFLaine.