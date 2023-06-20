Fortuna Investors opens office in South Lake Tahoe, hires local, Hause, to direct
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fortuna Investors, LLC, an independent registered investment advisor with offices in Florida and Wisconsin, has expanded and opened a new office in South Lake Tahoe.
Leading this venture is Brent Hause, a partner at the firm and local resident of South Lake Tahoe. Hause, who has several years of investment experience, including six years as a trader for mutual funds, pension funds, and hedge funds, as well as another six years as a consultant to financial advisors, is also responsible for co-developing Fortuna’s proprietary investment methodology.
“I am really looking forward to serving our Tahoe community,” Hause said in a press release. “Spending time consulting with financial advisors professionally, I realized there is a need to provide a more strategic financial planning and investment solution for clients.”
With the opening of the new office, Fortuna Investors has a total of four locations, including their existing offices in Florida and Wisconsin. Fortuna works with clients face to face locally, and virtually nation-wide.
For more information, visit fortunainvestors.com or email Hause at brent@fortunainvestors.com.
