Forum to feature El Dorado County District 5 supervisor candidates

El Dorado County voters will get a chance to hear from the candidates running for District 5 supervisor on Thursday, April 26.

The South Lake Tahoe Democratic Club is hosting the forum at the California Conservation Corps, 1949 Apache Ave., in Meyers starting at 6 p.m.

Four candidates are running for the seat that represents Lake Tahoe (as well as Strawberry, Kyburz and Pollock Pines) on the five-member El Dorado County Board of Supervisors.

Each candidate will be permitted an introduction before being asked four questions, according to the SLTDC. There will be time for questions from the audience.

The list of candidates includes some familiar names.

Incumbent Sue Novasel is running for a second term. Novasel, who served on the Lake Tahoe Unified School District board before being elected supervisor, previously told the Tribune she is running for reelection because she wants to continue working to "protect and improve the quality of life in El Dorado County."

Recommended Stories For You

Long-time resident Kenny Curtzwiler, who lost in the 2014 general election after advancing beyond the June race, is aiming to unseat Novasel. He previously told the Tribune he wants to see Tahoe have stronger representation on the board. He has played an active role in working with California Highway Patrol to try and push a possible solution to the traffic jams on neighborhood streets in Meyers following busy weekends.

Former Supervisor Norma Santiago is running for her old seat. She served as supervisor for nine years, taking the seat of Dave Solaro for one year before serving two four-year terms. In El Dorado County supervisors must wait four years after two consecutive terms before seeking reelection.

Newcomer Jeffrey Spencer, whose background is in transportation and planning, rounds out the list of candidates. At a transportation meeting in Meyers earlier this month, Spencer told the Tribune he was frustrated with the pace that things were happening at the county level.

"We have to do something and it's sad it's come to this point," he said regarding the effort to try and ease traffic in Meyers.