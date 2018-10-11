Tribune hosting forum for Incline Village General Improvement District board candidates

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Election season is here, and to help voters make informed decisions the Tahoe Daily Tribune will host a candidate forum right before the start of early voting.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 15, will feature the four candidates running for two seats on the Incline Village General Improvement District Board Trustees.

Incumbents Kendra Wong and Tim Callicrate are both running for another four-year term. Former trustee Bruce Simonian and community member Sara Schmitz also are seeking a seat on the board.

Wong and Simonian have aligned themselves together politically, as have Callicrate and Schmitz. With the election a month away, different factions in the community have ramped up efforts to prop up their candidates while attacking the others.

The outcome of the race could shift the balance of power on the five-member board.

"This is an important vote for Incline Village," Tribune Publisher Rob Galloway said. "We wanted to help give the community an opportunity to hear each … candidate's point of view on several hotly contested topics."

The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Sierra Nevada College TCES room 139/141.

Each candidate will have 2 minutes for an opening statement. Questions will follow, and each candidate will have 2 minutes to answer questions specifically addressed to him/her. If a specific candidate is mentioned in an answer, the moderator will decide — based on the context of the mention — if the candidate mentioned will receive a chance for a 30-second rebuttal. Each candidate will have 1 minute at the end for closing remarks.

Community members can submit questions ahead of the event by email to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. Be sure to include "IVGID Candidate Forum" in the email subject.

Questions also can be submitted during the event via notecards that will be provided.

This free event is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend.

"We understand there's a lot of things going back and forth in the community right now," Galloway said. "Our hope is that this will help give the voters clarity on specific issues and in the areas they are seeking."

The last day to register to vote in person in Nevada is Oct. 16. Early voting runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2. Washoe County voters can visit http://www.washoecounty.us/voters for information on the November general election.