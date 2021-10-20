Foundation for environmental excellence to host celebration at Valhalla

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After rescheduling from September due to the Caldor Fire, a celebration will be held next week to recognize those who have contributed to the preservation and maintenance of wilderness and recreational areas for the public’s enjoyment and benefit.

The William A. Morgan Foundation for Environmental Excellence Celebration will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Valhalla on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.

The event will recognize the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit land acquisition program and the people who have served the effort.

The event includes dinner and a presentation and the cost is $42.

The Cork and More will provide a catered dinner and beverages.





For more information, contact Stacey Morgan Foster, VP and secretary of the foundation at marstafofam@yahoo.com or 530-412-0691.