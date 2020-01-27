Founding Tahoe Fund board member, board chair, steps down from position

Meg Sandman

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Fund founding board member and former board chair, Art Chapman, will be stepping down from his board role and joining the Tahoe Fund’s Council of Special Advisors.

Chapman was instrumental in building support for the organization and helped welcome President Obama to Tahoe as the organizing sponsor of the 20th annual Tahoe Summit.

Chapman also helped develop and grow the $1 for Tahoe program and saw the groundbreaking of Tahoe East Shore Trail after more than $1 million was raised through the program.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Art for his leadership and tremendous contributions to the Tahoe Fund over the past 10 years,” said Katy Simon Holland, Tahoe Fund board chair in a press release.

“The experience he has brought, and the invaluable contributions he has made have helped the Tahoe Fund contribute to the success of environmental projects that are helping to establish a sustainable future for Lake Tahoe.” Meg Sandman, a technology and operations executive will be joining the Tahoe Fund board.

“As a fourth generation Californian with family history and involvement in the Tahoe area that dates back to my great grandparents running the Kit Carson Lodge near Kirkwood, I’m thrilled to join the Tahoe Fund’s board of directors,” said Sandman in a press release. “I am passionate about Lake Tahoe, and want current and future generations to all be able to enjoy this wonderful place that my family loves so very much. I am confident that my professional experience in areas such as fundraising, partnerships, team building, and operations will allow me to add value to the Tahoe Fund board and the projects it supports.”

To learn more about the Tahoe Fund, visit http://www.tahoefund.org.