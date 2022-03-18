Four candidates vie for District 5 Supervisor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Supervisors District 5 race is off and running after the filing period closed on Wednesday.

The seat is currently held by Sue Novasel, who has termed out and will not be running again. Novasel was elected in 2014 and has served since.

The El Dorado County Charter states, “No person elected supervisor may serve as such for more than two successive four-year terms.”

So, Novasel could take four years off, then run again but she says she has, “no plans of doing that.”

With no incumbent in the race, four candidates will be vying to represent large portions of Tahoe including South Lake Tahoe, Meyers and north to Tahoma, plus residents outside of the basin down to Pollack Pines.





Brooke Laine, Tamara Wallace, Kenny Curtzweiler and Jeffrey Spencer have all thrown their names in the hat. While the district does represent residents down the hill, all four candidates come from the basin.

Laine is a former mayor of South Lake Tahoe and opted not to run for her city council seat in 2020. Wallace, who was the first person to file for candidacy, is currently serving on the South Lake Tahoe City Council.

Spencer has been active in helping address the traffic issues in Meyers and pushed for the turn restrictions which will be piloted this summer, and the program may be used elsewhere in the county.

Curtzweiler, owner of K & K Services and Lake Tahoe Ski Bum, was the second person to join the race and has ran twice before, both times falling to Novasel, but gained ground in the last election.

The Primary Election will be held on June 7. The top two vote getters will advance to the General Election in November.

County voters will also be asked to vote for sheriff, auditor, controller, superintendent of schools, surveyor and tax collector. Each of those offices only has one candidate running. If that candidate wins the majority, they win the office but if they don’t have a majority, they will need to be voted on again in the General Election.

Voters will also be asked to choose between Jon DeVille and Danielle Yandow for county assessor.

Several city of South Lake Tahoe offices are up for reelection, however, those positions will only appear on the General Election ballot.

Ballots for the Primary will be mailed out on May 9 and voting centers will open on May 28.