Four sent to hospital after head-on crash on Pioneer Trail

A 2022 Prius sustained major damage after a head-on crash on Pioneer Trail Friday afternoon, July 26.

Provided / CHP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Two South Lake Tahoe residents and two San Francisco residents were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Pioneer Trail on Friday afternoon, July 26.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s report, the driver and passenger of a 2022 Toyota Prius were heading north on Pioneer Trail near Tionontati Street at an unknown speed.

The driver and passenger of a 2022 GMC Sierra were driving south on Pioneer Trail at a stated 40 mph.

The report says the driver of the Prius for unknown reasons crossed into the southbound lane and into the path of the GMC Sierra.

The vehicles collided head-on causing minor to major injuries to the parties as well as major damage to the vehicles.

A 2022 GMC Sierra sustained major damage after a head-on crash on Pioneer Trail Friday afternoon, July 26. Provided / CHP

The 35-year-old female driver of the Prius, a San Francisco resident, sustained a broken femur and lacerations to the left arm while the passenger, a 34-year-old male and also a San Francisco resident, received lacerations to the face and complained of pain over the entire body.

The driver of the Sierra, a 74-year-old male of South Lake Tahoe complained of pain over the entire body. Sierra passenger, a 71-year-old female of South Lake Tahoe complained of pain to the chest.

All parties were transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.