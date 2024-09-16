Four Shakespeare Ranch properties on market for combined $83.95 million

GLENBROOK, Calif. – Four properties associated with Shakespeare Ranch in Glenbrook have gone on the market, according to Chase International Realtor Mike Dunn.

The collection of properties are on the market for a combined $83.95 million.

The Shakespeare Ranch includes a 4,290-square-foot home on Lake Tahoe with a cabana for $35 million. There is also a 1.2-acre parcel with a proposed lakeside cabana for $21 million, three-acre Shakespeare Meadow with home plans for $9.95 million and 1.54-acre Shakespeare Shores for $18 million.

The property includes access to a 465-foot private pier and buoys.

It is is co-listed with Susan Lowe, Shari Chase and Claudia Thompson.

The property is home to Keep Memory Alive’s annual Summer Festival & Rodeo which supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.