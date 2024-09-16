Four Shakespeare Ranch properties on market for combined $83.95 million
GLENBROOK, Calif. – Four properties associated with Shakespeare Ranch in Glenbrook have gone on the market, according to Chase International Realtor Mike Dunn.
The collection of properties are on the market for a combined $83.95 million.
The Shakespeare Ranch includes a 4,290-square-foot home on Lake Tahoe with a cabana for $35 million. There is also a 1.2-acre parcel with a proposed lakeside cabana for $21 million, three-acre Shakespeare Meadow with home plans for $9.95 million and 1.54-acre Shakespeare Shores for $18 million.
The property includes access to a 465-foot private pier and buoys.
It is is co-listed with Susan Lowe, Shari Chase and Claudia Thompson.
The property is home to Keep Memory Alive’s annual Summer Festival & Rodeo which supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.