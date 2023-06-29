Fourth of July celebrations on the south shore in full swing, parties at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, fireworks viewing parties

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— Fourth of July is quickly approaching the basin, and the community is ready to celebrate. With high temperatures in the horizon and plenty of festivities on the calendar, there is no shortage of things to do this holiday season.

Red, White, and Wild Third of July celebration at the Hard Rock

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will be hosting their ‘Red, White, and Wild’ celebration from 7-10 p.m. Monday, July 3.

Start your holiday off early in the Guitar Plaza with this all ages party that will end with fireworks going off at 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy great food, live dueling pianos, and a front row seat to the fireworks show. The menu includes ribs, chicken tenders, pasta salad, and more. The menu is subject to change, and dinner will close at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets to this event are $79 per person and include one wristband for entry and one dinner voucher.

To learn more visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/3rd-annual-red-white-wild-celebration .

The annual Fourth of July parade rolls through South Lake Tahoe last year. Ryan Hoffman / Tahoe Daily Tribune

City of South Lake Tahoe Fourth of July parade

The City of South Lake Tahoe is celebrating Independence Day with their Fourth of July parade beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The parade will begin on Ski Run Blvd., then will make its way down US-50 and Lake Tahoe Blvd. to Bijou Community Park.

This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating the Red, White, & Big Blue.’ It is free to watch the parade, which is family-friendly and open to all.

There will be places to sit along the entire route of the parade, including at Lakeview Commons and the parking lot at Ross and Rite Aid.

To learn more about the parade and viewing spots visit cityofslt.us/875/4th-of-July-Parade .

Lights on the Lake Fireworks

Rated as one of the top five displays in the nation, the ‘Lights on the Lake’ fireworks show will be returning to the south shore beginning at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The fireworks will be visible all throughout South Lake Tahoe, including at spots like Nevada Beach, the Tallac Historic Site, Lakeview Commons and El Dorado Beach.

The show has been recognized by NBC’s Today Show as one of the country’s top Fourth of July weekend celebrations, and is a show you don’t want to miss.

M.S. Dixie II Fourth of July fireworks dinner cruise

Experience the Fourth of July fireworks in style with the M.S. Dixie II from 7-10:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

In addition to a great view of the fireworks, Zephyr Cove Resort will be offering a dinner aboard the cruise.

Tickets are $330 per adult and $200 per child. Seating is limited.

Enjoy this incredible opportunity to view the fantastic light show starting at 9:45 p.m. right out on the water with friends and family.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.zephyrcove.com/things-to-do/upcoming-events/4th-of-july-fireworks-dinner-cruise-2023/?i=147149559 .

Hard Rock Tahoe’s Fourth of July Celebration

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will continue the fun with their ‘Star Spangled Celebration’ Fourth of July party at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Join their lavish cocktail party and view the fireworks show from the top of the Hard Rock parking garage.

Tickets are $25 each and include one wristband for entry, one drink ticket, and a front row seat to the firework show. There will be food available for purchase.

You must be 21-plus to attend this event.

In addition, there will be live performances from the Dueling Pianos.

To purchase your tickets visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/star-spangled-celebration-fireworks-viewing-cocktail-party .