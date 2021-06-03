Fourth of July fireworks show to take place in South Tahoe

Lights on the Lake was canceled for the second straight year, but a show will still take place on the Fourth of July.

File Photo

STATELINE, Nev. — Having a Fourth of July fireworks show in Stateline was definitely a longshot after Lights on the Lake was canceled.

But Gardnerville resident Jonathan Ruppel managed to put together a reasonable version less than two weeks after the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority announced the cancellation.

“It was just out of nowhere,” Ruppel said of the support he received. “I was starting to lose hope a little when people started contacting me.”

The fireworks show will take place on the roof of the building owned by Michael Laub that houses the Lucky Beaver and CVS Pharmacy.

He credited The Shops at Heavenly Vice President and General Manager Gary Casteel Jr. with putting the effort over the top.

“He was thrilled with what I was trying to set up on my own,” Ruppel said.

The Shops had an event planned, but after running into an obstacle, Casteel contacted Ruppel and suggested partnering up for the fireworks show.

“We greatly appreciate the local community members and business leaders coming together to save the Fourth of July Independence day fireworks,” said Casteel in a statement. “The fireworks are a 40-year tradition in Lake Tahoe and helped to make it a world-class destination resort.“

An interview with Ruppel was aired on KOLO-TV on Thursday morning where the formal announcement occurred.

“They said I’ll be the one to smash a guitar on the button,” he said. “But the bigger goal is to get the original shows back. People want to see fireworks on the Fourth of July.”

The Hard Rock Casino has scheduled a fireworks show as part of its July 3 celebration. That show is $65 and includes live music and the 9 p.m. show.