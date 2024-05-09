Fourth time charm in drug case
A woman who failed to appear in court three times since 2022 faces up to eight years in prison.
Vanessa Marie Alanis, 29, was arrested Aug. 20, 2022, at Stateline for possession of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, she made bail in Tahoe Justice Court and was scheduled to appear in Douglas County Oct. 31, 2022, and twice in May 2023.
Sentencing is set for June 17.
