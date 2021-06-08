Free admission, fishing offered Saturday at Nevada State Parks
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Everyone can enjoy hiking and fishing for free on Saturday, June 12 at state parks in Nevada.
As part of “Discover Nevada State Parks,” visitors will receive free day-use admission and free fishing, without needing a license, at any park statewide.
This event is designed to encourage Nevadans to discover the recreation opportunities in their own backyards, said a state parks press release.
“Nevada’s state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor recreation opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, step back in time at Mormon Station, or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at South Fork.”
Discover Nevada State Parks Day also provides an opportunity for visitors to take the passport challenge and add a stamp to their passport booklet, or if they don’t have one yet, pick one up while visiting any state park. Once visitors have their passports stamped at 15 different parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.
For more information on the Nevada State Parks Passport Booklet, or to find a list of state parks, visit parks.nv.gov.
