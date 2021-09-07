Free childcare available to returning families
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – CodeFu, a local company that works to bring STEM opportunities to Tahoe students is offering two weeks of free childcare.
The childcare is being offered from Sept. 13-24 from 2-6 p.m. It is available for all parents of evacuated families who are returning home.
All that is required for registration is proof of identification and residency.
CodeFu is asking for businesses to donate space to use for the childcare.
To register for childcare or to donate space, visit https://codefu.co/local.
