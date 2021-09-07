 Free childcare available to returning families | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Free childcare available to returning families

News News |

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – CodeFu, a local company that works to bring STEM opportunities to Tahoe students is offering two weeks of free childcare.

The childcare is being offered from Sept. 13-24 from 2-6 p.m. It is available for all parents of evacuated families who are returning home.

All that is required for registration is proof of identification and residency.

CodeFu is asking for businesses to donate space to use for the childcare.

To register for childcare or to donate space, visit https://codefu.co/local.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more